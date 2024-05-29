6 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied claims of pledging to address the depreciation of the cedi within 100 days of taking office.

The former President reportedly made the promise at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit on Monday, May 27, 2024.

However, a statement issued by his Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has set records straight on the report.

The statement explained that, Mr Mahama plans to initiate an urgent economic recovery and fiscal consolidation plan after a national economic dialogue.

“Mr Mahama, with a deep understanding of the economic challenges confronting the country today, did not promise to stabilise the Ghana Cedi within 100 days.

“Instead, he laid out a comprehensive plan in his remarks at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit to address the challenges, demonstrating his grasp of the situation,” the statement read in parts.

The statement added in his own words, Mahama stated, “Our number one priority will be stabilising the economy and restoring a stable currency. We will launch an urgent economic recovery and fiscal consolidation plan following a national economic dialogue to be held within one hundred days of assumption of office.”

The Mahama 2024 Campaign emphasised its steadfast commitment to transparent and responsible communication with Ghanaians

Read the full statement below: