2 hours ago

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Joshua Akamba is very optimistic his party will again elect Mr John Dramani Mahama to lead them in the 2024 presidential polls.

Despite a call by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) for the NDC to have a new flagbearer, Akamba insists the former president is destined to win power for the ‘umbrella party’.

The London-based analysts, in its recent five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, revealed that the NDC's prospects of winning 2024 polls is very high. However, the EIU added a caveat. The opposition party cannot regain power in 2024 with former president Mahama as presidential candidate.

According to the report the NDC can revitalize this prospect of victory if they present a fresh presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has led the NDC into two unsuccessful election campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate,” excerpts of the latest report of the EIU read.

The EIU has, in the past, correctly predicted the outcomes of Ghana’s elections in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

But speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, Joshua Akamba pointed out that the circumstances leading to NDC’s defeat in the 2020 election have nothing to do with their then flagbearer.

“President Mahama is not part of NDC’s problems,” he told host, Kwesi Aboagye,

Joshua Akamba, however, declined to make public issues within the NDC that caused their defeat.

“Sorry, I am not going to tell you,” he said.