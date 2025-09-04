7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has directed contractors working on the long-delayed Ofankor–Nsawam Road project to ensure its completion by the end of the second quarter of 2026, warning that government will hold them accountable to the new deadline.

The President gave the directive during a working visit to the project site on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, where he inspected ongoing works.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Roads and senior engineers overseeing the multi-year highway expansion.

Mahama, while acknowledging visible progress, emphasized that the contractors, Maripoma Enterprises Limited must maintain the pace of work while minimizing inconvenience to motorists.

“Drivers are happy now, and I hope that from now till you finish the project, you will maintain a smooth flow of traffic even as you are working, so that you don’t impede the flow of traffic,” the President said.

“We will hold you to your word. By the end of the second quarter next year, this project must be finished.”

A Project Plagued By Delays

The Ofankor–Nsawam stretch, a vital commuter route linking Accra to the Eastern Region, has long been a headache for motorists due to gridlock, dust pollution, and partial road closures.

Construction officially began in July 2022 under the Akufo-Addo administration, with an initial completion target of July 2024.

However, the project has been mired in delays, forcing authorities to revise the timeline multiple times.

First Extension: As the July 2024 deadline approached, the contractors requested an additional 11 months, moving the target to mid-2025.

Second Revision: By early 2025, with works stalled for nearly four months due to financial constraints, engineers projected another nine-month extension beyond the original schedule.

Latest Setback: By May 2025, the revised May 21 deadline was also missed, pushing completion back by at least 15 months.

Causes of Delay

Several challenges have stalled the project, despite its strategic importance:

Legal challenges: More than 80 unresolved court cases have slowed demolitions and blocked access to parts of the right-of-way.

Compensation backlog: Out of 328 structures affected, only 76 owners qualified for compensation, with fewer than half receiving payments. This sparked lawsuits and further delayed funding.

Utility relocation: Key agencies, including the Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Water Limited, have struggled to relocate power and water lines obstructing construction.

Financial constraints: Funding gaps left contractors unable to work for months, resuming only in April 2025 after government intervened.

Mounting Public Pressure

The repeated postponements have triggered frustration among road users, commercial drivers, and residents along the corridor.

Many have staged protests over worsening traffic congestion and health hazards from dust and fumes.

With commuters spending hours in gridlock daily, the Ofankor–Nsawam road has become a symbol of the infrastructure bottlenecks and project management challenges.

The President’s intervention comes amid wider criticism of delays in major road projects nationwide.

If the contractors meet the new deadline, the upgraded highway is expected to ease congestion, improve safety, and cut travel time between Accra and Nsawam significantly.