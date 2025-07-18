3 hours ago

President John Mahama has directed the dissolution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana and the closure of its Secretariat, following what the government has described as troubling audit findings.

In a statement delivered by Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu during a press briefing on Friday, July 18, the presidency confirmed that the National Cathedral Secretariat, which had been operating from the Jubilee House, was officially dissolved on May 1, 2025.

“The above audit findings rock the very foundation of the project and the work of the Secretariat and raise serious questions about the use of public funds,” Kwakye Ofosu stated.

He further revealed that legal action will be taken against the project, which is registered as a company limited by guarantee, to ensure its complete dissolution.

“The National Cathedral Ghana was registered limited by guarantee. In view of that, the Attorney General has been directed to take legal steps… and we expect that to be done in the coming days,” he said.