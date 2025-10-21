3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Transport to expedite work on extending the railway line from Tema Port to the Dawa Industrial Enclave in the Greater Accra Region.

The project aims to enhance the movement of cargo from Tema Port while preparations continue for the completion of the Mpakadan Inland Port on the Volta Lake.

President Mahama explained that once completed, the railway line will not only improve cargo transportation but also provide a reliable and efficient means of commuting for workers traveling between Ashaiman and the Dawa Industrial Enclave.

The directive was issued during a meeting with Organized Labour, led by TUC Secretary General Joshua Ansah, which focused on addressing salary arrears owed to railway sector employees.

The President assured the labour leaders that the Minister of Finance would be briefed to make provisions for the payment of outstanding salaries.

He also disclosed that, following recommendations from the Transport Ministry, more than 100 railway workers would be redeployed from the Western Region to Tema to support operations along the Tema–Mpakadan line, while retirees in the sector would be duly compensated.

On infrastructure management, President Mahama instructed that dismantling of old railway tracks should be undertaken by railway personnel themselves. The recovered metal materials, he said, should be transported directly to factories for recycling and reuse, ensuring both efficiency and environmental sustainability.

TUC Secretary General Joshua Ansah commended the President for his prompt and hands-on response to the concerns of organized labour, particularly within the railway sector.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials including Presidential Adviser and Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Minister for Transport Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, and CEO of the Ghana Railway Development Authority Dr. Frederick Appoh.