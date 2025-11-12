5 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a comprehensive digitisation of Ghana’s Hajj management system to better manage the growing number of applicants and improve communication with prospective pilgrims.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constituted Hajj Board on Friday, November 14, the President said an electronic system would help reduce congestion at registration centres, eliminate fraud, and enhance the accuracy of data records.

The new Board is chaired by Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, with Shaibu Mahama as Administrator. Other members include Dr. Abdul-Samed Tanko, Alimatu Issahak, Alhaji Amadu Tanko, Alhaji Masaud Abubakar, and Chief Ahmed Ibrahim.

President Mahama urged the Board to maintain high standards of professionalism and deliver a smooth, well-coordinated Hajj operation that meets the expectations of Ghanaian pilgrims.

“I encourage this Board to adopt digital tools to streamline registration, communication, and feedback processes. Let us move towards e-registration of pilgrims, SMS notifications to their mobile phones, and a dedicated Hajj mobile application, an app with a portal that allows pilgrims to register, check their status, make payments, and access travel information,” he said.

He further directed that periodic reports be submitted to the Office of the Chief of Staff at the end of each Hajj season, detailing safety outcomes, expenditures, and logistics.