President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing a safe, accessible and technology-driven transport system that promotes job creation, boosts trade, and supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the maiden Ghana Transport and Logistics Fair in Accra, President Mahama said government’s transport agenda focuses on modernising rail, road, maritime and aviation infrastructure to improve intermodal connectivity and enhance efficiency across the logistics chain.

“We are also focused on promoting smart mobility, developing a robust regulatory framework for the safe use of motorcycles and tricycles for passenger services, and expanding the reach of public transport systems – all within a framework that prioritises safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability,” he stated.

Held under the theme “Resetting Ghana’s Transport Sector for Improved Connectivity, Innovation and Investment,” the event brought together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to explore opportunities for innovation and collaboration in transport and logistics.

President Mahama commended the organisers and the Ministry of Transport for creating a platform that aligns with Ghana’s broader ambition of becoming a transport and logistics hub within West Africa and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

He underscored that transport remains the lifeblood of the economy, connecting people to opportunities, opening markets, driving innovation, and enabling inclusive national development.

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, reiterated government’s resolve to transform urban mobility by reducing congestion, investing in smart and resilient infrastructure, and creating opportunities for young people to actively participate in the evolving transport economy.

“More importantly, we recognise the need to formalise and strengthen the Okada business – a sector employing more than two million young people – to ensure it contributes safely and productively to national development,” Mr. Nikpe noted.

The two-day fair featured exhibitions of cutting-edge vehicles, aviation technologies, maritime solutions, rail innovations, electric mobility systems, and digital logistics platforms shaping the future of Ghana’s transport landscape.

It also offered students and the public a hands-on experience through interactive demonstrations, educational sessions, and technology showcases, highlighting the role of innovation in driving a more sustainable and connected transport system.