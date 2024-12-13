2 hours ago

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has identified stabilising the Ghanaian currency as his foremost priority once the transfer of power is completed.

Acknowledging the adverse impact of inflation and the cedi’s depreciation on citizens, Mahama pledged to address these economic challenges head-on.

He expressed confidence that his administration would implement effective strategies to stimulate economic growth, curb inflation, and stabilise the currency.

Speaking during a courtesy call by Algerian Ambassador to Ghana, Mourad Louhaidia, Mahama stressed the need to bolster Ghana’s international relations, particularly with key economic partners.

“We are focusing on bringing Ghana back in terms of economic growth, stabilising the currency, and reducing inflation. This is a critical moment for Ghana to work more closely with its partners, including China,” Mahama stated.

Looking ahead, the President-elect revealed that his government would prioritise technical cooperation with China once the transition process concludes.

He announced plans to mobilise a delegation to engage China on pressing economic matters, underscoring his commitment to swift and decisive action.

Mahama’s remarks signal a proactive approach to tackling Ghana’s economic challenges and fostering stronger international partnerships to drive recovery and development.