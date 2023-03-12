55 minutes ago

Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to institute investigations into the killing of eight (8) persons during the 2020 elections.

He has therefore assured the families of all who lost their lives during the tragic incidents not to despair.

“Insha Allah, when we come into office, we will investigate the killings, bring the perpetrators to face the law and pay the appropriate compensations”, Mr. Mahama announced during his campaign in the Techiman North Constituency.

The eight lost their lives tragically, from gunshots, allegedly fired by military personnel during the 2020 election.

Mr. Mahama is in the Bono East Region to meet delegates of the party ahead of the NDC May 13, 2023, presidential primaries.

The Spokesperson of the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, in a signed statement on March 11, said, “though considered the front runner and party officials asking him not to campaign, the former president has decided to visit all 275 constituencies and interact directly with the branch and constituency executives.

“He has since nominations were opened by the party, launched his campaign, and toured the Volta Region. He is currently on a two-day tour of the Bono East Region and will continue to the Bono and Ahafo Regions”.

Source: citifmonline