1 hour ago

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to attracting foreign investment as President John Dramani Mahama led a high-level delegation to the Presidential Investment Forum on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan.

Themed “Ghana is Open for Business—Unleashing Investment Opportunities for Shared Prosperity,” the forum brought together senior Ghanaian officials, Japanese business leaders, and international investors to explore new partnerships and strengthen trade ties.

In his address, President Mahama underscored Ghana’s competitive advantages, pointing to political stability, democratic governance, and the country’s strategic position as a gateway to the African market. He stressed that Ghana’s improving macroeconomic indicators and business-friendly environment make it an attractive hub for regional and global investors.

“Exporting from Ghana now means access to about 1.4 billion consumers across Africa,” he said, referencing opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The President also acknowledged Japanese firms already operating in Ghana, including companies assembling Toyota and other vehicle brands for local use and export. He encouraged investors to explore agriculture, citing Ghana’s vast arable land and irrigation potential, and assured that investment agencies stand ready to support foreign partners seeking to establish operations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa emphasized government’s focus on economic diplomacy to attract investment and drive growth. He pointed to the recent strengthening of the cedi and Ghana’s improved economic outlook as positive signals for investors.

“We are creating a safe and enabling environment for businesses while ensuring that investments deliver real benefits for our people,” he said, commending Japanese companies such as Toyota Tsusho, Honda, and Suzuki for their role in Ghana’s industrial development.

The forum was also attended by Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, along with the heads of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), alongside senior business executives from both Ghana and Japan.