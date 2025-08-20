3 hours ago

President John Mahama has highlighted Ghana’s economic rebound and renewed investor confidence, citing the cedi’s stability, improved sovereign ratings, and new reforms to attract foreign capital.

Speaking at the Ghana Presidential Investment Forum on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX) in Japan on Wednesday, Mr Mahama said Ghana had restored macroeconomic stability and was now one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for investors.

“Inflation rose to almost 23% in 2024, but it is currently down to 13.7%, and we expect to hit single digits by year-end. The cedi, which was once one of Africa’s most volatile currencies, has now stabilised. I’m happy to announce that this year, the Ghana cedi has been the best-performing currency in the world,” he told participants.

The President also pointed to renewed international confidence in Ghana, referencing a recent sovereign ratings upgrade.

“We’ve moved from junk status to B minus with a stable outlook, and I’m certain that in the next review we will be upgraded again,” he said.

Mr Mahama announced major reforms under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, which remove minimum capital requirements for foreign investors.

“In the reviewed GIPC Act, we are removing those minimal capital investments. This will enable any investor, however little — $100,000, $50,000 — to set up a business in Ghana,” he explained.

Positioning Ghana as a regional hub, he stressed the country’s democratic stability, business-friendly environment, and growing consumer market. He pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), headquartered in Accra, as a gateway to a 1.4 billion-strong market.

“Ghana is a stable, democratic, business-friendly gateway to West Africa and the continent. With AfCFTA, you can export into a 1.4 billion market,” he noted.

The President highlighted Ghana’s comparative advantages in agribusiness, automotive assembly, energy, and industrialisation, citing the “Volta Economic Corridor” as a blueprint for agro-processing, textiles, and industrial parks linked to irrigation and logistics. Japanese firms already operating in Ghana, he said, had strong prospects for expansion.

“Ghana is a land of opportunity, and Africa is the next frontier for investment. Let us marry Japanese expertise with Ghanaian potential to create a win-win situation,” he urged.

Mr Mahama concluded by declaring Ghana “open for business 24 hours a day,” stressing that the country’s vision for economic transformation is anchored in innovation, industrialisation, regional integration, and bold infrastructure development.