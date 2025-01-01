1 year ago

Former President John Mahama says he is saddened by the news of the death of three people in Bawku amid a rise in tensions.

This comes after the Ghana Armed Forces revealed that the men engaged in a gunfight with their troops leading to the death of the three while one other escaped.

In a statement on Facebook, the former President acknowledged the challenges the military faces while trying to secure peace in Bawku.

However, he believes that “the military must work hand in hand with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku municipality and across the nation.”

“As a former Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, I urge the military personnel to remember their duty to protect the people and uphold the peace,” he added.

John Mahama also called on residents in Bawku to endeavour to promote and consolidate peace to enable the positive development of the municipality of Bawku.

Below is his post on Facebook