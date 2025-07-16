1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring cocoa farmers receive a fair share of the global market value for their produce, pledging to pay them at least 70% of the world market price.

Addressing cocoa farmers and residents during his Thank You Tour in Sefwi Juaboso in the Western North Region on Tuesday, July 11, 2025, President Mahama said the policy is part of a broader plan to improve the livelihoods of cocoa-growing communities and restore dignity to the farming profession.

“We are committed to paying our farmers 70% of the world market price of cocoa. This is not just a promise; it is a matter of justice and fairness for the hardworking men and women who sustain Ghana’s cocoa industry.” the President declared.

Mahama acknowledged the numerous challenges facing cocoa farmers, including depressed prices, inadequate agricultural extension services, and delays in the delivery of farming inputs. He assured the gathering that his government was working to resolve these long-standing issues to revitalise the cocoa sector.

As part of this effort, the President announced a restructured cocoa rehabilitation programme, with a focus on high-impact cocoa-growing areas such as Bia and Juaboso. These regions, he noted, have seen significant yield reductions due to ageing cocoa trees and the widespread impact of the swollen shoot virus.

Under new leadership at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mahama said the programme would prioritise the supply of improved seedlings, strengthen agricultural extension services, and ensure that farmers receive fair compensation for rehabilitated or affected farms.

“We’ve restructured the cocoa rehabilitation initiative, especially for areas like Bia and Juaboso, where swollen shoot disease and old trees have drastically reduced productivity. With the new team at COCOBOD, we will ensure the timely distribution of improved seeds, consistent extension support, and proper compensation to help farmers rebuild.” He explained.