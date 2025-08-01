56 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama has reassigned the Acting Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Obuobia Darko-Opoku, to the role of Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares) Secretariat.

Ms. Darko-Opoku, who was appointed to her previous position at GACL in March 2025, will now oversee the newly established MahamaCares Secretariat, which is responsible for managing the implementation of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

The reassignment was officially communicated in a letter from the Office of the President, referencing Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 15(1) of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Act, 2025 (Act 1144).

Her appointment is subject to the advice of the Fund’s Governing Board and in consultation with the Public Services Commission.