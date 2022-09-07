Mahama received GH¢14m ex-gratia, GH¢15.6m end-of-service benefits – Abronye insists

By Prince Antwi September 7, 2022

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe also known as Abronye DC has taken another dig at former President John Dramani insisting that the former first gentleman of the land received GH¢14 million as ex-gratia in 2013.

Abronye DC has further accused Mr. Mahama of also enjoying other end-of-service benefits amounting to GH¢15.6 since 2017.

He thus challenged former President John Dramani Mahama to refund monies received from the state within the period if he believes Ghanaians are really suffering.

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman had earlier accused Mahama of receiving the fattest ex-gratia in the country’s history.

The former President has denied such claims.

“We urge the public to ignore the unintelligent rants of the said Kwame Baffoe who has gained notoriety for fabricating and propagating falsehood on behalf of Nana Akufo–Addo against John Mahama. His claims are false,” a statement from the office of the President said.

Abronye DC in his latest statement insisted that the former President received the said amount.

“Let me reiterate my position that Mr. John Mahama indeed received GH¢14 million as ex gratia in 2013 which was credited into his Agricultural Development Bank Account.”

“Since 2017, it is important to note that Mr. John Mahama has since received an end-of-service package of GH¢ 15,612,319.”

He further indicated that although the former President is on retirement, he “still receives benefits such as state-provided staff not exceeding four (4) including Joyce Bawa Mogtari and Felix Ofosu Kwakye who receive GH¢ 9,000 every month as allowances and a furnished and up-to-date office.”

Click here to read Abronye’s full statement

Source: citifmonline

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