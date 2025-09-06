3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he has received a comprehensive report detailing cases of electoral violence from the 2020 and 2024 general elections, pledging justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.

Addressing the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Friday, the President said the report was submitted to him last week in line with his commitment to strengthen democratic values and curb political violence in Ghana.

“Where wrongdoing is confirmed, perpetrators will be held accountable and victims will receive compensation,” President Mahama assured.

The report, compiled by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, documents violent incidents from both election cycles, including shootings and clashes involving political supporters and security personnel.

It has since been referred to the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, for legal review and prosecutorial recommendations.

Earlier, the President directed the IGP to establish a CID task force to investigate circumstances surrounding election-related deaths—eight fatalities in 2020 and three in 2024.

The probe included forensic analysis, witness interviews, and reviews conducted in collaboration with the Electoral Commission.

President Mahama noted that the Attorney General has also been tasked to assess mechanisms for fair and adequate compensation for victims and their families.

He emphasised that any measures toward redress and reform must be just, transparent, and inclusive, adding that this step forms part of his government’s broader resolve to ensure Ghana’s electoral process is free from fear and intimidation.