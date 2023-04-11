3 hours ago

Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will resume his nationwide campaign after the Easter festivities on Tuesday, with a three-day visit to the Eastern Region.

Mr. Mahama will visit thirty-one (31) constituencies where he will meet and interact with branch and constituency executives. He has so far toured 7 regions, touching ground in 106 constituencies.

In the Eastern Region, former President Mahama will speak about his vision of “Building the Ghana we want together,” and why securing a convincing win in the NDC primaries will be a great boost for the 2024 presidential election.

He will also share his plans towards improving the party’s polling and electoral area campaign, through voter mobilizing and canvassing, and the effective utilization of campaign materials and resources.

Mr. Mahama has announced a reward scheme to recognize branches of the party that increase their polling station votes in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

From the Eastern Region, ex-President Mahama will spend a day touring some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, April 14, before heading to the Oti Region.

Source: citifmonline.com