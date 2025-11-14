7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that a private investor is preparing to launch a ferry service from Tema to several West African nations, a move expected to boost trade, travel, and regional integration.

Speaking at the commissioning of Phases 1 and 2 of the Tema Port Expansion Project on Thursday, November 14, the President said the proposed ferry system will transport vehicles, passengers, and goods across the sub-region.

“The private sector maritime operator has recently approached us to establish a ferry service to countries along the West African coast, based in Tema. The ferries will carry vehicles, passengers, and goods between Ghana and other West African states,” he revealed.

President Mahama affirmed government’s full support for the initiative, noting its potential to enhance economic cooperation and ease the movement of people and products.

“We will provide all the encouragement needed to establish this service and enhance the exchange of goods among our people,” he added.