2 days ago

President John Dramani Mahama has described the chieftaincy title bestowed on him in Nigeria as a reflection of the deep historical, cultural and people-to-people bonds between Ghanaians and Nigerians, noting that the honour will further strengthen relations between the two countries.

He made the remarks after his installation as Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at a ceremony held at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday, December 15.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama said he accepted the title with humility, acknowledging the long-standing friendship and shared history between the two nations.

“I don’t take this honour lightly. I know that there is a historic bond between the people of Ghana and the people of Nigeria. When Nigeria prospers, Ghana prospers. When Ghana prospers, Nigeria prospers,” he said.

He likened Ghana and Nigeria to twins bound by a common destiny, while playfully referencing their well-known friendly rivalries.

“God brought the two of us together. We are like twins of the same mother, except when we are playing football and when we are cooking jollof,” President Mahama added, drawing laughter from the audience.

The President stressed that the honour was not a personal recognition but one he received on behalf of the Ghanaian people.

“This chieftaincy title, I receive it on behalf of all the people of Ghana. It will further cement the relationship between us,” he noted.

The Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source title, loosely translated as “a president who helps reorganise the world for the good of humanity,” recognises President Mahama’s leadership qualities and his advocacy for cooperation, fairness and unity among nations.

The colourful ceremony was attended by traditional rulers, government officials and members of the community, highlighting the enduring cultural links between Ghana and Nigeria, particularly among the Yoruba people, for whom Ile-Ife is regarded as their ancestral home.

President Mahama has consistently championed regional and global collaboration in addressing issues such as climate change, economic inequality and sustainable development, earning him recognition beyond Ghana’s borders.

This latest honour adds to his previous recognitions in Nigeria. In 2015, he was conferred with the title Aare Atolase of Offa by the Offa Kingdom in Kwara State.

Observers say the new title is expected to further deepen diplomatic and cultural ties between Ghana and Nigeria.