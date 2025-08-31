7 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that President John Dramani Mahama has returned from a landmark state visit to Singapore, during which he secured over US$1 billion in investment commitments under the government’s Reset Agenda.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, the agreements include a US$200 million OLAM project to establish a pasta processing plant and feed mills, expected to create 4,000 jobs, and a US$300 million Shangri-La investment to develop a five-star hotel, shopping mall, and convention centre in Accra.

Other projects will focus on expanding security at Kotoka International Airport, reviving and enlarging Tema Port and its dry dock facilities, and constructing a new jetty for oil vessels. Ghana will also benefit from new road testing laboratories in collaboration with Singapore’s Land Transport Authority, the construction of a 10,000-bed student hostel at the University of Ghana, and a partnership with the Singapore Institute of Technology to establish a model Accra Institute of Technology.

“His Excellency John Mahama has become the first Ghanaian President in history to be invited by a President of Singapore on a State Visit. But his visit was not just for the history books; he made profound impact by securing US$1 billion worth of investment deals,” Mr. Ablakwa stated.

As part of efforts to deepen bilateral ties, Ghana and Singapore agreed to establish a joint payment platform, sign a Bilateral Investment Treaty, and provide training support for forensic investigators.

Mr. Ablakwa also revealed that under a public service reset initiative, 18 Chief Directors from Ghana’s ministries will attend a leadership bootcamp in Singapore this September. In addition, Ghana will open a consulate in Singapore by 2026, while Enterprise Singapore has already set up operations in Accra to oversee its investments in West Africa.

Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam praised President Mahama’s vision, describing him as “a man on a mission determined to see his country and its young population succeed.”

The visit has been widely hailed as both a rekindling of the strong ties once shared by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, and Singapore’s founding leader, Lee Kuan Yew, and a major step forward in advancing Ghana–Singapore relations while unlocking vital investments for Ghana’s economic reset.