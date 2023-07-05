45 minutes ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has thrown a shade at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the swearing-in of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The MP was sworn in yesterday July 4, by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, after his victory on June 27, whipping the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate Charles Opoku by a huge margin.

He was accompanied by Mr. Mahama, National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership, and some NDC stalwarts, all clad in white apparel.

Some chiefs and queen mothers from Assin North also accompanied Mr. Quayson.

Congratulating Mr. Gyakye Quayson in a Facebook, Mr. Mahama subtly shaded the NPP for losing the by-election.

“What man attempts to put asunder; the Good Lord tightly holds together. Congratulations, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, on your swearing-in, yet again, twice within the same parliamentary term, as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency,” Mr. Mahama posted on his Facebook wall.

Source: citifmonline