Son of the first president and founder of the modern republic of Ghana, Sekou Nkrumah has said former President John Mahama who is seeking re-election does not deserve any shot at the presidency because his thinking is not futuristic; MyNewsGh.com reports.

According to the US-based classroom teacher, he has no problem with another four years for the ruling NPP under Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.

Justifying his stance, Sekou said “it is not like we don’t know what JM can do? We know exactly how he performed as a leader, he brought nothing new to the table, and it was business as usually! I believe this is a deadly recipe for disaster in a developing country as ours.”

Explaining further, he wrote: “What we need is a dynamic leadership with the capacity to build. And I am not talking about the so called infrastructure the NDC taunts as Mahama’s legacy! I am talking about building a future with a mindset of 2020 not 1920!

I honestly don't think Mahama deserves another shot at the presidency! And I have no problem with another four years of NPP.

What I mean is that you don’t create a new world when your mind is still living in the past!

For example building schools for the future is not creating classroom blocks with enough room to fill desks and chairs, rather for our kids to have access to technology through the digital world! Digital literacy is the way forwardin a modern world, be it in education or business.

A country blessed with natural resources is clearly not enough! What we need is a crop of leaders who are willing to invest in our human resource and build that capacity. That is our most significant asset !

Also we need leaders who can see beyond our borders.

Many years ago ( winter of 2003) on my first trip to America. I made a presentation at Howard university ( Washington, D.C. )and I talked about bridging the gap between black Africans on the continent and Africans in the diaspora! I still believe that the only way a black man anywhere can gain respect and be treated as a first among equals is for the African continent to be developed in such a way that not only represents us as Africans, black people but also reflect a rich and diverse culture where an individual lives in dignity and fulfillment.

To develop our continent we do need our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, we need to learn from those who have built capacity.

In my recent visit to southern California I was so impressed to see the numerous windmills ( structures that convert wind power into rotational energy) that where set up during the Obama presidency! In my mind I could not help but reflect on how a similar project in Ghana can go a long way to addressing our energy problems!

We need to start thinking, and start creating!

2020 should be a new beginning

MyNewsGh