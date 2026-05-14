Mahama stepped aside from Cabinet deliberations on Damang Mine takeover – Kwakye Ofosu

Formal government meeting in a wood-paneled conference room; delegates sit around a U-shaped table with flags and a crest behind the speaker.
By Prince Antwi May 14, 2026

Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama recused himself from the Cabinet meeting that discussed government’s decision to transfer operational control of the Damang Mine to indigenous mining firm Engineers & Planners Limited.

The development follows the expiration of the mining lease previously held by Abosso Goldfields Limited, a subsidiary of Gold Fields.

On April 18, 2026, the Government of Ghana officially handed over operational control of the Damang Mine to Engineers & Planners, the Ghanaian-owned company founded by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who is also the brother of President Mahama.

According to Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, the President stepped aside during Cabinet deliberations to ensure transparency and avoid any perception of conflict of interest.

“President Mahama recused himself from the Cabinet meeting that considered E&P’s Damang Mine takeover,” he was quoted as saying by MyJoyOnline on May 14, 2026.

Government maintains that the transfer forms part of broader efforts to increase local ownership of strategic mineral assets and deepen Ghanaian participation in large-scale mining operations.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu added that the President’s decision reflects the administration’s commitment to accountability and good governance, allowing Cabinet to independently deliberate on matters where questions of impartiality could arise.

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