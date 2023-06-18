4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced that he has suspended his campaign in the Assin North Constituency following the death of a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after a road crash.

According to Mahama, he is suspending his campaign for some hours to visit persons who were injured in the accident and the bereaved family.

“I’ve had to suspend my campaign in Assin North for about 2hrs to visit injured sympathizers who were involved in an accident after our engagement at Dansame.

“Unfortunately, we lost one of our comrades who enthusiastically joined others to the programme. Our condolences to her family,” a tweet the former president shared on Saturday, June 17, 2016 read.

Earlier, at least one person was reportedly confirmed dead, after a vehicle conveying journalists crashed on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

According to GHOne TV, the said vehicle, a pickup truck, crashed on its way to the Assin North Constituency to cover former President John Dramani Mahama's campaign in the constituency.

"JUST IN A pickup carrying journalists to ASSIN North to cover John Mahama's event has crashed. One person confirmed dead," a tweet shared by the media house read.

The former president is in the constituency to campaign for the ousted Member of Parliament (phone) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-election, which is scheduled for June 27, 2023.

It is not clear where the vehicle involved in the accident was part of the convoy of Mahama.

GhOne has, however, deleted the tweet.

Early, the former president together with Gyakye Quayson paid a courtesy to the Assin Breku Traditional Council before commencing their campaign for the by-election.