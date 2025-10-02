2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in 21 High Court judges as Justices of the Court of Appeal this afternoon.

Among the appointees is the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II.

Other notable nominees include Justice Senyo Amedahe of the Koforidua High Court, Justice Olivia Boeng Owusu, Justice Douglas Seidu, Justice Ali Baba Bature, Justice Mariama Samo, Justice Abena Adzin Doku, Justice Mary Maame Akua Yanzu, Justice Justin Dorgu, Justice George Boadi, Justice Ayitey Armah-Tetteh, and Justice Jennifer Anne Myers Ahmed.

The remaining appointees are:



Justice John Bosco Nabarese



Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah



Justice Richmond Osei Hwere



Justice Apangano Achibonga



Justice Charity Akosua Asem



Justice Enyonam Adinyira



Justice Shiela Minta



Justice Bridget Kafui Antonio



Justice Franklina Gesila Adanu

The appointments are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the judiciary and improve access to justice across the country.