1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in members of the new Right to Information (RTI) Commission, reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in public service.

Dr. James Asante has been appointed Chairperson of the Commission, with Christina Edmund serving as Vice Chairperson. Other members include Kobby Woyome, Aba Edusah, Angela Emefa Kpegah, Shirley Lartey who also serves as Executive Secretary and Chris Dugan.

The Commission is mandated to oversee the implementation of the Right to Information Act, facilitate citizens’ access to public information, and promote transparency across all state institutions.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, President Mahama highlighted the pivotal role of the RTI Commission in advancing accountability and strengthening public trust in governance.