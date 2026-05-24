Mahama throws shade; says no ‘kenkey party’ over IMF progress

By Nana Prekoh Eric May 24, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has taken a subtle swipe at the previous administration, insisting his government will not rush to celebrate Ghana’s progress under its programme with the International Monetary Fund, warning that the recovery effort remains incomplete.

Speaking at a citizens’ engagement at Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 23, the President stressed that while Ghana has made significant strides in stabilising the programme, it is still a “work in progress” and does not warrant celebratory gestures.

“We are not going to have a kenkey party because it is still a work in progress,” he remarked, in an apparent jab at past criticisms of political celebrations tied to economic milestones.

President Mahama revealed that his administration inherited an IMF-supported programme that was already under severe strain when it took office in January 2025.

According to him, key performance indicators under the agreement had gone off track, placing the entire programme at risk of collapse.

“We inherited the IMF programme from the previous government. At the time we took over, all the agreed performance indicators were out of track, which meant that the programme was in danger of derailment,” he said.

He explained that his government had to implement “stringent actions” to restore discipline and credibility to the programme, adding that those measures have since begun to yield positive results.

The President noted that successive review missions by the IMF have acknowledged Ghana’s progress, with the most recent mission concluded just last week expressing satisfaction with the country’s performance.

He disclosed that the IMF team has recommended the approval of the next tranche of funding, amounting to $380 million, which is expected to be considered by the IMF Executive Board.

Despite the positive assessment, President Mahama cautioned against complacency, emphasising that the gains made must be consolidated through continued fiscal discipline and prudent economic management.

His comments underscore a broader message of restraint and realism, as the government seeks to balance optimism over economic recovery with the need for sustained reforms to ensure long-term stability.

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