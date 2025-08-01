4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to convene a high-level meeting between heads of Ghana’s security agencies and the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to address rising tensions between the media and security forces following a string of assaults on journalists, the latest being an attack on JoyNews reporter Carlos Carlony.

The president’s move follows widespread public outrage over the July 30 brutalisation of Carlony and others by armed soldiers during a demolition of McDan warehouse at Spintex in Accra.

The incident has reignited national concern over press freedom and the conduct of Ghana’s security agencies.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the final batch of deputy ministers at the Jubilee House, President Mahama expressed his firm condemnation of the attack and reaffirmed his government’s zero-tolerance policy for abuse of journalists.

“Allow me to condemn in the strongest terms the recent incident involving the manhandling of some journalists by our security personnel. Such conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said.

He added that he had already directed the relevant authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the conduct of the soldiers involved and that appropriate sanctions would be applied.

“As a card‑bearing member of the Ghana Journalists Association, I will not preside over a government that abuses or intimidates journalists in the lawful exercise of their duty,” Mahama declared. “A free and responsible press is indispensable to our democracy, and we must all work to protect the media.”

Upcoming Dialogue Between Media and Security

To prevent future occurrences and build a collaborative relationship between the media and the country’s security services, President Mahama disclosed that he would soon convene a joint meeting between the GJA and heads of security agencies.

The agenda will focus on fostering mutual understanding and creating a framework for respectful engagement.

“This programme will orient our troops to recognise the media not as enemies but as partners in development,” he explained.

Background: Assault at Spintex Demolition

The attack on Carlos Carlony occurred during a military-led demolition exercise near Spintex. Carlony, his cameraman, and a civilian eyewitness were reportedly filming the demolition when they were accosted by heavily armed soldiers.

The soldiers allegedly assaulted them, destroyed the journalist’s equipment — including his camera — and forcibly took Carlony away in a military vehicle.

His phones were seized, and he was subjected to intense questioning at the National Security’s Blue Gate facility.

He was only released following the intervention of the Interior Minister Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak.

The Ghana Journalists Association swiftly condemned the incident and has since issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Ghana Police Service and military high command, threatening a media blackout on their activities if action is not taken.