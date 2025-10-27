16 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama is set to officially launch the Cedi@60 celebration on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event, themed “60 Years of the Cedi: A Symbol of Sovereignty, Stability and Economic Resilience,” commemorates six decades since the introduction of Ghana’s national currency, the cedi.

The anniversary aims to celebrate the cedi’s enduring role in Ghana’s economic history, underscoring its importance as both a symbol of national pride and a reflection of the country’s economic resilience.

The launch will bring together policymakers, economists, financial experts, and industry leaders to reflect on the evolution of the Ghanaian currency and its impact on national development.

Through a series of discussions and exhibitions, the celebration will also explore strategies to strengthen the cedi’s stability and reaffirm its central role in shaping Ghana’s economic future.