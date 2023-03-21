2 hours ago

Former President and a National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, John Dramani Mahama, will on Wednesday, March 22, launch a fundraising platform in Accra.

The launch of the platform will be preceded by a public lecture on political party financing in Ghana.

Monies that will be accrued from the fundraising are likely to be used to support Mr. Mahama’s campaign as well as other politically related activities.

The event will be held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Some of the party’s bigwigs and party members are expected to grace the occasion.

Mr. Mahama has already kick-started his campaign in parts of the country.

The NDC has set May 13, 2023, to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries.

John Mahama is in the flagbearership race with three others including former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

Source: citifmonline