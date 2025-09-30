3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has extended an invitation to leading civil society organisations (CSOs) for a high-level engagement on the ongoing fight against illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 12:00 noon, and will bring together key government officials and civil society leaders for strategic discussions on sustainable solutions to the escalating environmental and social crisis.

In a letter signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, the event is described as a platform for frank and constructive dialogue between government and civil society, aimed at leveraging diverse expertise and viewpoints to tackle the menace.

“This engagement aims to provide a platform for frank and constructive dialogue between the Government and civil society on the menace of illegal mining, with a view to harnessing collective expertise, perspectives, and solutions to address this national challenge,” the letter stated.

The upcoming dialogue follows growing public outrage over the continued degradation of water bodies, farmlands, and forest reserves caused by galamsey operations across the country.

President Mahama’s administration has recently intensified its crackdown on illegal mining, including the deployment of the NAIMOS Task Force and stern warnings from sector ministers.

The involvement of CSOs is expected to bolster transparency, strengthen accountability, and enhance the formulation of inclusive policies in the ongoing national effort to end illegal mining.