5 hours ago

Former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, says John Dramani Mahama, has been elected as flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress to help rescue Ghana from the claws of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia’s government.

Speaking at the post-election speech ceremony held in honour of John Mahama at the University of Development Studies in Tamale, Mr. Iddrisu slammed the government for subjecting Ghanaians to excruciating hardships.

The legislator described Mr. Mahama as a leader who has integrity and compassion to lead the country.

“He [Mr. Mahama] comes in with unique characteristics. Former President Mahama is not a sketch but a full portrait of a leader. For him, public service is a calling, and he’s only come back to lead the NDC to rescue our country which has been run to its lowest ebb. Nana Addo Dankwa and Bawumia have run this country into economic failure manifesting in excruciating hardship.

“Manifesting in the destruction of the private sector and businesses. The man to rescue the economy is former President John Dramani Mahama. He also comes to this office with five characteristics such as character, temperament, integrity and compassion,” the former Minority said.

“He is not a president who will promise no haircut but will cut hairs. Following the deception of the New Patriotic Party government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the people of NDC have spoken loud and eloquently that they need a rescuer. That rescuer is Mr. Mahama,” he said.

The acceptance speech ceremony saw in attendance party executives, chiefs and party members.

Mr. Mahama secured a landslide victory at the just-ended primaries of the party.

John Mahama, the one-term president, failed in his bid for the presidency in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

During the NDC’s primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, Mr. Mahama swept 297,603 (98.9%) of the total valid votes emerging as the flagbearer-elect of the NDC.

His contender Kojo Bonsu managed to poll 3,181 (1.1%) votes.

Declaration of results by the Electoral Commission’s returning officer was done in the wee hours of Sunday, May 14.

He went into the contest with former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

However, Dr. Duffuor chickened out of the race after claiming concerns he raised about discrepancies with the party’s electoral roll were unresolved.

The big news was announced at the party’s head office in Accra.

The campaign team of Mahama had earlier indicated that they were confident of securing 99.9% of the votes in the primaries.

Source: citifmonline