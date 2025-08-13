18 hours ago

Abednego Orstin Rawlings, President of the United States Africa Command Ghana, is urging President John Dramani Mahama to intervene on behalf of indigenous Ghanaian traders at Nkrumah Circle.

The traders, who specialise in phones, accessories, laptops, and related services, are facing an imminent eviction.

According to Mr. Rawlings, the land in question is claimed by a Chinese national, identified as the owner of ROYAL VVIP transport, which has a terminal at Circle.

Mr. Rawlings stated that a court has issued an eviction order for the traders, and the foreign national has served notice for them to vacate the premises by August 15, 2025.

Mr. Rawlings pointed out the unfortunate timing, noting that the planned eviction coincides with the day the nation will be paying its final respects to the "fallen heroes" of the recent helicopter crash.

"His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the nation is mourning for our fallen heroes—brothers, uncles, fathers, nephews, sons, loved ones, and more—and this Chinese man has planned with his team to evict these Ghanaians on the same day we will give our last respect to our fallen heroes," the statement read.

He expressed concern that the eviction would reflect poorly on the government.

"This very sad day will surely go against your government that is willing to solve every issue or problem of an average Ghanaian," he stated, urging the President to "prevent this Chinese man from slapping you twice."

While acknowledging that the trading area may not be properly organized, Mr. Rawlings highlighted its importance, stating that it provides a livelihood for thousands of Ghanaians and generates significant revenue for the nation through daily taxes.

He contrasted this with the Chinese man's plan to expand his transport terminal.

Mr. Rawlings further questioned why previous administrations, from former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2005 to late President John Evans Atta-Mills and former President Nana Addo did not evict the traders.

He implored President Mahama, now in his second term, to stand up for the Ghanaian people.

"Your Excellency Mahama, the only President who has the average Ghanaian in both your heart and mind, kindly consider stopping that Chinese and his team from causing serious damage to your new government," he pleaded.

Mr. Rawlings also warned that the eviction could undermine the government, noting that a member of Mahama's political party, Hon. Tubazu Rauf Tongym Abdul, had won a parliamentary seat in the area(Ayawaso Central), a seat that had previously been held by the party that, according to him, assisted the Chinese man in acquiring the land.

He drew a parallel to the government's response to the Kantamanto fire disaster, where it provided significant financial assistance, arguing that the Circle traders' situation is different but equally deserving of intervention.

The statement concluded with a passionate appeal for the President to save the businesses of the traders, who he said voted wisely and massively for him.

He suggested that if expansion is needed, a multi-story building should be considered instead of evicting the traders.

"Mr. President, hear the very cry of your very good peti-traders making their living at circle," Mr. Rawlings concluded, urging the President to use his office to protect Ghanaian businesses from "this disgraceful planned attack."