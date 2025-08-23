16 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has called on African governments to adopt a new approach to business growth by viewing the private sector as a partner in development rather than a barrier.

Speaking at the Private-Public Business Dialogue during TICAD-9 in Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, President Mahama said governments must provide the right policies and frameworks that enable businesses to innovate, expand, and create jobs.

“The public sector must see the private sector as partners and not an irritant,” he stressed, noting that excessive regulation and restrictive policies in the past have discouraged investment and slowed innovation.

Sharing his own experience as a former Minister of Communications, Mr. Mahama recalled how scrapping licensing requirements for internet cafés in Ghana spurred rapid industry growth, boosted technology access, and created employment opportunities. He argued that a similar approach is needed today to empower Africa’s young entrepreneurs, particularly in the fast-growing fintech sector.

While the private sector is often described as the “engine of growth,” Mahama said governments must provide the “fuel” through consistent policies, infrastructure development, and an enabling investment climate.

Turning to Africa’s partnership with Japan, he urged a shift from aid to trade and investment. He stressed that African governments must also do their part by strengthening governance, tackling corruption, and promoting accountable leadership.

Highlighting the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mahama said the single market of 1.4 billion people offers vast opportunities. However, he warned that poor infrastructure and high freight costs continue to constrain intra-African trade.

He concluded that Africa’s natural resources and youthful talent, combined with Japan’s innovation and technology, could drive sustainable transformation if governments create the right environment for collaboration.