2 days ago

President John Dramani Mahama has appealed for sustained dialogue and cooperation between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Sahelian countries that have withdrawn to form the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), cautioning against isolation and division within the sub-region.

Speaking in Ile-Ife, Nigeria, on December 15, 2025, after being conferred with a Yoruba chieftaincy title, President Mahama said the exit of some Sahelian nations from ECOWAS should not weaken the spirit of regional solidarity. He emphasised that West African countries share common challenges and destinies that demand collective engagement.

“We must continue to build bridges between ECOWAS and our brothers in the Sahel,” he stated, urging leaders in the region to prioritise dialogue and reconciliation rather than exclusion. According to him, reintegration should remain the ultimate goal.

To underscore his message, President Mahama referenced a local proverb, comparing the current situation to ignoring a neighbour’s burning house. He warned that instability in one part of West Africa has far-reaching consequences for the entire sub-region if left unaddressed.

The former president also paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a trusted friend and a source of encouragement over the years. He recalled Tinubu’s support during challenging moments in his political career, particularly when he was in opposition.

In appreciation of their long-standing relationship, President Mahama dedicated the chieftaincy title to President Tinubu and thanked him for his continued friendship and goodwill.

He further expressed gratitude to the organisers of the ceremony and the dignitaries who attended, noting that the honour reflected the strong bonds he enjoys with the people of Nigeria. President Mahama concluded by thanking his hosts and offering prayers for God’s blessings and prosperity upon all present.