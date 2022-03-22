3 hours ago

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Clement Apaak, believes former President John Dramani Mahama has been vindicated by the government's likely decision to review the flagship policy, Free Senior High School (SHS).

To him, though it is not too late, it has been long overdue since the policy is a good one, except that it has been "poorly managed".

Speaking On Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, the Builsa South MP described the Akufo Addo government as "clueless" and not receptive to differing opinions on how to manage the economy, hence the current state of most Ghanaians.

"Former President Mahama was severely censured when he asked that the free SHS policy should be reviewed, but here he is now being vindicated by the very people who lacked foresight and called him all sorts of names.

"Though the FSHS policy is a good one, it has been poorly managed by the government and its appointees.

"....it is rather unfortunate, but things will be made better by the next John Mahama government," he assured.

Free SHS Up For Review – Oppong Nkrumah

All 16 flagship programs of the government including the Free Senior High School are up for review.

This is according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

This is one of the many decisions taken at a 3-day crunch cabinet meeting, held at Peduase Lodge to proffer solutions to the economic hardships in the country.

"The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved".

However, he wants it done within the constraints of item number 2 which is the fiscal framework we are working with. If based on the caps that we are working with we will have to rescope a particular flagship program, we will do it and see how much we can achieve," the Information Minister said.

Lack of Accountability

The NDC MP also accused government of not being accountable to Ghanaians on resources spent on the FSHS policy.

According to him, in the 2020 Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy (July 23rd 2020) page 2, paragraph 9, government reported that a total of GHC 3.2 billion (3,200,000,000) was spent on fSHS since its inception (2017-2020).

On page 241 of the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy (12th March 2021) government allocated (1.9 billion) 1,974,021,968 to the fSHS programme, which is listed as item 4 in Appendix 6.

Based on items 1 and 2 above, the total expenses on fSHS by the end of 2021 should be 5,174,021,968 (2017-2021).

However, in the 2021 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy (29th July 2021) page 49, paragraph 284, it is contained that since the inception of the fSHS government has invested 7.62 billion (7,620,000,000) to implement the fSHS programme.

Based on items 4 and 5 above, government has expended an additional 2.4 billion (2,445,978,032) on the fSHS programme, which was not budgeted for in the 2021 budget. So far all efforts to get government to account for this extra 2.4 billion has failed, he added.