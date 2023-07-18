4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday, July 16, 2023, visited the former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, at his residence in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

The supposed rivalry between the two men was not seen as Haruna Iddrisu happily welcomed the former president to his home.

Mahama has on countless occasions denied that there is friction between him and the Tamale South legislator following rumours of tension between them due to their presidential ambitions.

The former president, who is also the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), on his arrival at Haruna’s home, interacted briefly with the household before proceeding to the hall, where he met Haruna.

The former minority leader welcomed Mahama amid smiles and pleasantries and offered him a seat. They continue their discussion amid jokes and laughter.

Mahama was in the Northern and Savanna Regions for a working visit.

He visited chiefs and traditional rulers including Tolon Naa Major Abubakari Sulemana (Rtd.), Kaasuliyili Naa Yakubu Bukari, Lingbun Naa Sayibu and Nyankpala Naa Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Ghanaweb