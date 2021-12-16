2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama wanted some key members of the party who were occupying executive positions out during his time as the leader of the party.

He mentioned names like Kwabena Adjei, Asiedu Nketia and Yaw Gyan.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama and his group got people to contest both Kwabena Adjei and Yaw Gyan, so, they decided to persuade him [Koku Anyidoho] to contest Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

He said, when he asked the rationale behind such motive, he was told that John Dramani Mahama wanted all Atta Mills people out from the party's top leadership positions.

“John Mahama wanted to remove Kwabena Adjei, Asiedu Nketia and Yaw Gyan in 2014. President Mills had died on July 24, 2012, on the night, Vice President John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as the President and I [Samuel Koku Anyidoho] was in Parliament during the swearing-in, I stayed at the Castle for the period, that is, from July till December 2012. I worked and let me state that in the period, the new President never invited me to his office.

“I am a servant and when the master and the king does not invite you into his palace, you dare not go because you can lose your life…President Atta Mills will invite me to his office…I had no authority, no power to prevent Vice President John Dramani Mahama from seeing his boss the President…It is in that humble spirit that I could leave the presidency and go and work as Deputy to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, people didn’t understand it,” Koku Anyidoho explained to Okay FM on Wednesday, December 15.

“So, you John Dramani Mahama, after we won 2012 your agenda was to get rid of Kwabena Adjei, Asiedu Nketia and Yaw Gyan; so, you found people to contest them. You got somebody to contest Kwabena Adjei, you got somebody to Yaw Gyan, it was me, Koku Anyidoho, that your people came to and said I should contest Johnson Asiedu Nketia. This was in 2014."

Anyidoho continued: “I asked the rationale behind it and I was told that John Dramani Mahama wants to kick out all those perceived to be in Atta Mills’ camp…You, Asiedu Nketia, you drove to me – let him come and swear on anything that he believes in – and thank me for not contesting him.

“Let me tell you, he drove to me at the Castle…Kwadwo Asiedu Nketia, if you want to die today, pat yourself on your chest and say you did not come to me at the Castle, to thank me for not contesting you. He even told me that, he is going for the third time but not the fourth.

“So, come as my Deputy and after, you can take over as the General Secretary. On that day, he said, George Lawson and Kofi Adams did not respect him as Deputies and he cannot leave things with them to handle but for me [Koku Anyidoho] he can leave things for me to handle…”

Koku Anyidoho further noted that he did not desire to contest Johnson Asiedu Nketia and he will not contest Asiedu Nketia even today as General Secretary.

“I did it because Asiedu Nketia said he will not go and said I should go. He came back later and betrayed himself, his trust and everything but I, Samuel Koku S. Anyidoho, I shall not contest again for the position of General Secretary of the NDC,” he stressed.