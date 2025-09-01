22 minutes ago

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has called on voters in the Akwatia constituency to throw their support behind the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Bernard Bediako, in the upcoming by-election.

Addressing party supporters in Akwatia on Sunday, August 31, 2025, Mr. Debrah delivered a personal message from President John Dramani Mahama, underscoring the candidate’s importance to the government’s agenda.

“John Mahama says I should tell you, the people of Akwatia, that he wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako in his government,” the Chief of Staff said.

The Chief of Staff’s visit forms part of the NDC’s final campaign efforts ahead of the highly anticipated September 2 by-election, which has attracted strong interest from both the ruling party and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Debrah urged residents to convert their enthusiasm into votes, emphasising that an NDC victory would not only honour the party's legacy in the area but also deepen collaboration between the government and the constituency in delivering development projects.

The by-election was triggered by the passing of the late MP, Ernest Kumi.

Recent polling data indicates a competitive race, though the NDC candidate appears to have a slight edge. A Sanity Africa poll conducted between August 1 and 27 shows Bediako leading with 52.3%, compared to 47.7% for NPP candidate Solomon Asumadu, a 4.6-point margin.

Likewise, Global Info Analytics projects Bediako with 53% support, with Asumadu trailing at 47%, reinforcing the perception of momentum behind the NDC campaign as voters prepare to head to the polls.