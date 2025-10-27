12 hours ago

The Minister in Charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has assured that President John Mahama remains fully aware of his responsibilities and will appoint a substantive Minister for Defence in due course.

The Ministry of Defence has been under the temporary leadership of Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson since the August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the life of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah.

The continued vacancy has led to growing calls including from former Defence Minister and Bimbilla MP Dominic Nitiwul for a permanent appointment to strengthen the country’s defence leadership amid rising regional security threats.

Mr. Nitiwul recently urged the President to act swiftly, noting that the increasing risks of terrorism and insecurity across West Africa demand decisive leadership at Ghana’s Defence Ministry.

Responding to the concerns in an interview on Newsfeed on Channel One TV on Monday, October 27, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu dismissed suggestions of indecision, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring effective leadership at the ministry.

“President Mahama fully understands his responsibilities and whereas he had a close relationship with the late Minister Omane Boamah, the president is pragmatic and professional enough to understand that life has gone on.

He added that the President remains focused on appointing capable leadership to sustain Ghana’s defence and national security priorities.

“Whatever needs to be done will be done to ensure that the Defence Ministry has the best of leadership and the policies that they implement contribute to the overall development of our country and ensure our safety and security. In due course, that announcement will be made.”