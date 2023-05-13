4 hours ago

A parliamentary aspirant in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, says former President John Dramani Mahama will be victorious in the National Democratic Congress’ ongoing flagbearership race.

He said Mr. Mahama will win the election with a landslide victory.

Mr. Mahama is in a two-horse race with a former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu after one of the aspirants Dr. Kwabena Duffuor pulled out on May 13.

Speaking during the voting day on May 13, John Dumelo argued that Mr. Mahama is not in any hot race with Kojo Bonsu adding that the former president has won the contest in advance.

He doubted if any of the delegates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon will vote against Mr. Mahama.

“There can never be a hot race between former President John Mahama and Kojo Bonsu. Mr. Mahama will win hands down. What I want is he wins between 95 percent to 96 percent, that is what the delegates are saying and that is what my conviction says. I doubt if anyone in Ayawaso West Wuogon will vote against former President Mahama”.

“Of course, it’s a democracy you will have people vote against him for their personal reasons, but I hope and pray that the former President will get at least 99 percent from Ayawaso West Wuogon,” A two-time parliamentary aspirant of Ayawaso West Wuogon noted.

He said he was not surprised Dr. Duffuor pulled out of the race.

“I wasn’t surprised that he pulled out of the race, during the last minute in a democracy, you have contestants always pulling out,” he said.

The parliamentary election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is currently on hold.

Source: citifmonline