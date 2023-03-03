4 hours ago

Former Deputy Communications Minister and spokesperson for John Mahama’s 2024 presidential campaign, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has stated that the former president is the right candidate to rescue Ghana from all the problems brought on by the New Patriotic Party government.

Mr. Ofosu said the mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo-led government has derailed Ghana from the course of prosperity and growth that the country was charting before the NPP came into power in 2016.

“The NPP has destroyed the Ghanaian economy and taken Ghana back to centuries ago, and we must do everything we can to chase them away because of the damage that they have done to this country. We need to get control of the administration and steer the affairs of this country in a manner that gets us out of the mess and reposition us on the trajectory of growth and sheer prosperity for all.”

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu also admonished Ghanaians saying: “The point is that when the time comes for Ghanaians to choose their leaders, they must examine the performance of the people they kept in charge of their country, and we have all seen what the NPP has done with the power given them, and you don’t even need a soothsayer to tell you that they have caused so much damage to this country.”

He further intimated that, unlike the NPP which has taken Ghanaians for granted and has caused so much destruction, a Mahama-led government will ensure development is evenly distributed to every part of the country upon assuming office.

“The party of choice which is the NDC will not take Ghanaians for granted and that is why former president John Dramani Mahama announced his intention and the objective is to demonstrate to the people of Ghana that he has what it takes to rescue the country from the economic mess.”

Source: citifmonline