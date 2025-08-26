42 minutes ago

The greatest thing to have happened to the freedom of expression in this country was the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law.

This outmoded law allowed bad politicians to trample upon the inalienable rights of citizens. Those who dared it found themselves in jail a situation whose negative impact on democracy was palpably evident… the culture of silence comes to mind.

When it was eventually repealed it became one of the best legacies of the Kufuor regime. The then Attorney General Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who led the charge in the repeal received plaudits from all over the country and beyond.

Until recently Ghana enjoyed unfettered freedom of expression the outcome of the repeal. So free have people been able to express themselves that sometimes some went overboard by being reckless in speaking their minds.

The foregone notwithstanding there was no instance where people were arrested and treated as though their infractions bordered on criminality.

Under the Kufuor regime someone was arrested for making inappropriate utterances against the President but the Commander-In-Chief ordered his immediate release.

In the past few weeks a number of arrests have been made which observers consider as not being in tune with the freedom of expression.

Some of the arrested persons would have been in detention for two weeks by the time they are heard in court.

And some radio stations are off-air.

A letter President John Mahama wrote to then President Akufo-Addo over what in his estimation were infractions on freedom of expression and the closure of some radio stations have been re-presented on social media. The letter was triggered by the arrest and continuous incarceration of some citizens who reportedly made inappropriate utterances on tiktok.

It is interesting and ironic that the charges leveled by the man then in opposition are being thrown back at him.

Written on February 4, 2022 President Mahama opened his letter thus “I am appalled at the growing criminalization of speech and journalism under your watch in the 21st century.

“There have also been several disturbing incidents of harassment of journalists in the line of duty, we have witnessed media establishments closed down on your instructions, despite many appeals to you.

“Now in a space of less than two weeks, four people have suffered police action, criminalizing their right to free speech. As Attorney General, at the time, who led the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, in order that citizens could freely express their views, it is unconscionable to be suppressing the rights and criminalizing the speech of citizens and journalists. It is even more worrying when the power of state is used as pliant tool in this intimidating endeavor.

“Radio and TV presenter Captain Smart was dragged from court, and although he had been granted bail sent into detention.

“As if to suggest insincerity behind the serious decriminalization of speech that you led, another radio presenter, Bobie Ansah has been arrested, detained and charged – criminalized for speaking and making allegations against your wife.”

Considering the number of persons arrested in recent times for their expression via social media some of them still under detention people are wondering whether the recipient shouldn’t be President John Dramani Mahama.

Time is pregnant with occurrences which when it is delivered of keep brooding over the absurdities and paradoxes of life especially where there is dearth of principles. So between the two… former President Akufo-Addo and the man who succeeded him who is more freedom of expression compliant?