2 hours ago

A senior lecturer in political science at the University of Ghana, Asah Asante, has expressed support for former President John Mahama’s proposal to establish a 24-hour economy.

Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to implement this initiative if elected in the 2024 general election, emphasizing its potential contribution to economic growth and job creation, particularly for Ghanaian youth.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, Dr. Asah Asante asserted that the introduction of a 24-hour economy would be a significant game-changer.

He highlighted that many advanced countries around the world already operate on a 24-hour basis, whereas Ghana, along with a few other African and third-world nations, currently witnesses a more traditional work-rest cycle.

Dr. Asah Asante expressed optimism about the timing of Mahama’s proposal, stating, “It is good news, good timing, no doubt about that because you are making effective use of the human resources that we have in this country. Then we want to ensure productivity. That is the way to go.”

The senior lecturer emphasized the importance of utilizing both human and mineral resources effectively for a country’s progress.

In his view, embracing a 24-hour economy aligns with this objective and would enhance overall productivity in Ghana.