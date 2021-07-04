4 hours ago

Two moto riders have reportedly been involved in an accident after one of the vehicles fleeting former President John Dramani Mahama knocked them down.

The cause of the accident and the location where it occurred are not yet known but it is believed to have happened in the Volta Region where Mr. Mahama is currently holding a three-day retreat for the Communications Officers and members of the Communication Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, the former President could be seen paying attention to the riders lying down on the ground in pain.

"Lie down quietly," said Mr. Mahama as he attended to the victims.

He could also be seen unzipping the attire of one of the guys so he can breathe more freely.

Mr. Mahama asked those around if they had called for an ambulance to come and convey the victims to the hospital.

To be updated...

Watch the video below: