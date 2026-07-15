Mahama’s first-year performance falls below average as think tank scores gov’t 4.9/10

The first comprehensive independent assessment of President John Dramani Mahama’s return to office has delivered a below-average verdict, with the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP) awarding the administration a score of 4.9 (49%)out of 10 for its performance during the 2025 fiscal year.

The findings, contained in the think tank’s inaugural Performance Tracker Report, suggest that although the government pursued several policy initiatives during its first year, weaknesses in infrastructure development, energy, governance, manufacturing, policy implementation and social service delivery significantly undermined its overall performance.

According to the Institute, shortcomings in these key sectors prevented the administration from achieving a passing score, with infrastructure emerging as the weakest performing area during the period under review.

Presenting the report, Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy, Professor Isaac Boadi, explained that the assessment was conducted independently using performance indicators across major sectors of the economy and public administration.

He disclosed that the Mahama administration obtained an overall score of 4.9 out of 10, describing the performance as falling below expectations for a government that assumed office with ambitious promises of economic recovery, accelerated development and improved public service delivery.

“The team scores this administration 4.9 as against 10 for the year under review (2025). We identified five key areas that actually brought the number down, and one main area happens to be infrastructure, which we know failed to spend, and the spending of this administration’s capital expenditure stood at 0.9% in 2025,” Professor Boadi stated.

According to the report, one of the major concerns was government’s low capital expenditure execution, which the Institute believes negatively affected infrastructure development across the country.

The think tank argued that inadequate investment in infrastructure limited government’s ability to accelerate development projects and stimulate broader economic growth.

Beyond infrastructure, the report also identified persistent challenges within the energy sector, governance, industry and manufacturing, implementation of government policies and the delivery of essential social services as major factors that weighed down the administration’s overall score.

Professor Boadi explained that although some progress had been recorded in certain areas, the cumulative weaknesses across those sectors resulted in an overall rating that fell below average.

Independent Assessment

The Performance Tracker Report marks the first major attempt by the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy to independently evaluate the performance of the Mahama administration since it assumed office following the 2024 general election.

The assessment forms part of the think tank’s broader objective of providing evidence-based analysis on public policy implementation, economic management and governance to promote accountability and informed public debate.

Background

President John Dramani Mahama returned to office after winning the 2024 presidential election on the back of campaign promises centred on economic recovery, job creation, governance reforms, infrastructure development and the implementation of flagship initiatives, including the 24-hour economy policy.

Since assuming office, the administration has introduced several policy measures aimed at stabilising the economy, improving revenue mobilisation, attracting investment and strengthening public institutions.

However, the government has also faced criticism over the pace of infrastructure development, implementation of key campaign promises, energy sector challenges and social service delivery.

The latest assessment by the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy is likely to add to the ongoing national debate over the government’s first-year performance, with supporters highlighting achievements in economic management while critics argue that more remains to be done to fulfil the administration’s campaign commitments.