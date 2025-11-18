2 days ago

The Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has unveiled the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s comprehensive labour-export strategy aimed at reducing unemployment, increasing foreign exchange earnings, and upgrading the skills of Ghana’s workforce.

Speaking at a media engagement on November 17, 2025, the minister said the initiative—rooted in the vision of President John Dramani Mahama—is designed to directly address three major national challenges: rising unemployment, low forex inflows, and limited skills development.

He explained that the programme adopts a holistic, nationwide approach and is not restricted to any particular sector. It targets both skilled and unskilled labour across multiple industries.

Under the skilled category, the initiative will recruit professionals such as doctors, nurses, carpenters, masons, steel benders, lab technicians, pharmacists, welders, fabricators, bricklayers and chefs.

Non-skilled workers—including general labourers, helpers, seasonal farm workers and individuals who complete a basic six-week marine training programme to work on cruise or cargo ships—will also be eligible.

Agyekum highlighted the growing global demand for labour, especially in marine, construction and hospitality industries, noting that Ghana can strategically position itself to tap into these opportunities.

To justify the programme’s projected revenue, he pointed to global examples where labour-export policies have significantly strengthened national economies. He cited the Philippines, which reportedly earns over $130 billion annually from labour export, as well as India, which made more than $126 billion in 2023 and exceeded $130 billion in 2024.

Egypt and Morocco also benefit greatly from remittances, receiving over $35 billion and more than $11 billion respectively.

“These figures are not far-fetched. With proper structuring, Ghana can also generate between $10 to $20 billion from labour export,” he asserted.

Given the cross-sectoral nature of the initiative, seven ministries have been assigned to collaborate in its implementation. These include the ministries of Education, Health, Works and Housing, Agriculture, Fisheries and others.

“We are not looking at nurses alone. We are looking at teachers, carpenters, masons, welders, farmers—everyone. It is a coordinated effort,” Agyekum stressed.

He further emphasised that the safety and rights of Ghanaian workers abroad remain a top priority. As part of the framework, all Ghanaian embassies will have dedicated desk officers to address labour-related issues. Additionally, Ghana is signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with partner countries to ensure the welfare and protection of Ghanaian workers.

Agyekum explained that individuals interested in participating will be required to register in a national database. Once foreign requests or vacancies become available, qualified applicants will be contacted according to their skill sets.