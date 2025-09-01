3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama is set to commission a newly constructed Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) office in Akwatia on September 1, 2025.

While the facility promises to improve access to licensing and vehicle registration services for residents and nearby communities, the timing of the event—just a day before a crucial by-election—has sparked heated debate across the political landscape.

The Akwatia DVLA project, initiated under the Akufo-Addo administration, was designed to decentralize vehicle registration and licensing services in the Region.

For years, residents have had to travel long distances to access DVLA services, creating frustrations among drivers and car owners.

However, critics argue that the project, largely funded and advanced during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) tenure, is being politically appropriated by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for electoral advantage.

A Highly Charged Political Atmosphere

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025, has already attracted intense campaigning from both the NDC and NPP.

The seat became vacant following the untimely passing of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the NPP Member of Parliament who won the constituency election in 2024.

Determined to reclaim the seat they lost, the NDC has deployed top party figures, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and other high-ranking government officials, to Akwatia in recent weeks.

Even Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Finance Minister and presidential hopeful of the NDC, joined the campaign trail in the constituency over the weekend.

It’s alleged that President Mahama’s commissioning of the DVLA office is expected to serve as the final symbolic push to galvanize support before election day.

Meanwhile, the NPP had its final rally on Sunday, vowing to retain the seat despite what it describes as “opportunistic politics” from the governing party.

Critics Cry Foul Over Timing

The planned commissioning has ignited controversy among political watchers and civil society groups.

Many have described the move as a “political gimmick,” arguing that the event could have been scheduled at a less sensitive time.

Some say the NDC is attempting to capitalize on state resources and infrastructure projects to influence voter sentiment in Akwatia.

Some voices within the political space have also raised concerns about fairness, pointing out that while the NPP withdrew from the upcoming Tamale Central by-election in the spirit of political accommodation, the NDC has aggressively contested Akwatia despite already holding a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

What Is at Stake

The Akwatia seat holds symbolic and strategic importance for both parties. For the NPP, retaining the constituency would be seen as a reaffirmation of its grassroots support in the Eastern Region.

For the NDC, winning back Akwatia would not only restore a lost stronghold but also consolidate its parliamentary dominance.