Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina will today inaugurate a newly built Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital as part of activities to mark their 30th anniversary of marriage.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony scheduled for 11 am today, the former first couple paid a courtesy call on Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I at his palace yesterday.

"My wife, Lordina, and I arrived in Bole earlier today as part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our marriage," Mr Mahama posted on Facebook.

"Ahead of a ceremony to inaugurate a newly built Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital on Tuesday, we paid a courtesy call on Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I in his palace".

According to Mr Mahama's biography, he married Lordina Mahama (née Effah on July 29, 1992. They have five children named Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse and Farida.

It will be recalled that in July 2017, the couple renewed their marriage vows on the occasion of their 25th marriage anniversary.