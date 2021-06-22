1 hour ago

The maiden edition of Eastern Idol, a regional reality show with a huge potential over the weekend held its first audition at the Mother's Royal Hotel, in Akyim Akroso, in the Eastern Region.

The audition attracted thousands of people from the Eastern Region and its environs.

In all, 42 young talented people applied. At the end of the audition however, 22 people were selected to the next stage of the competition scheduled for Saturday, July 3, at the same venue.

The Eastern Idol Reality Show which is powered by Media Billo was officially launched by the Chief of Akroso, Nana Kwabena Ofori II and wife, C.E.O of Mother's Royal Hotel, Mr Ekow Essel and C.E.O. of Peace Pub, Mr. Yaw Bamfo.

The event was graced by the popular actor Don Little, as the Special Guest of Honor, alongside Quappiah of Boys Abre TV series fame who endeared themselves to the social-distanced audience with spectacular performances.

The question on the lips of many is, who becomes the next big star to emerge from the East?